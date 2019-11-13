This will be first major update since the MacBook Pro line was redesigned three years ago

San Francisco: Apple Inc plans to debut a new MacBook Pro laptop with a larger screen and revamped keyboard, according to people familiar with the situation.

This will be the first major update since the MacBook Pro line was redesigned three years ago. Apple is moving from a 15-inch screen to a higher-resolution 16-inch screen, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing unannounced products. The display will likely appeal to video and photo editors, gamers and software developers.

The new keyboard is designed to be more reliable. Some MacBook laptops have been criticised by users in recent years for sticky keys and other problems, prompting Apple to start a keyboard repair programme. The speakers will be louder. The existing 13-inch model won’t be updated.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro will replace the current 15-inch model, which starts at $2,399. The new laptop will cost about the same and is expected to go on sale this week, the people said. It won’t be the last Mac launch of the year. Apple plans to release the revamped Mac Pro desktop computer in December, one of the people said. An Apple spokesman declined to comment.

The Mac continues to be a steady seller for Apple, generating roughly $25 billion in annual revenue. This is despite the company pushing more-portable devices such as the iPad and iPad Pro.

The MacBook Pro laptop is Apple’s highest-end portable computer and it is differentiated by faster processors and larger screens. The new models will have main processors from Intel Corp., not Apple-made chips that it plans to add to at least some computers as early as next year, Bloomberg News has reported.