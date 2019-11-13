The new MacBook Pro will start at Dh9,999, comparable with the older model

The new 16-inch Macbook Pro Image Credit: Apple

Apple Inc on Wednesday unveiled a new MacBook Pro with a bigger screen and a better keyboard, replacing its 15-inch model.

The new MacBook Pro will start at Dh9,999, comparable with the older model, and will be available from Wednesday on its online store and the Apple Store app. It will be coming soon to Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Resellers around the world.

The iPhone maker last revamped MacBook Pro in 2016 by adding a fingerprint reader and faster ports. The MacBook line accounts for about 10% of Apple’s total annual revenue of $260 billion.

Apple said the new model will have a “Magic” keyboard that comes with a scissor mechanism delivering 1 millimeter of key travel and a stable key feel.