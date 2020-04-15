Latest iPhone aims to fill a gap in its lineup ahead of upgrading its flagship handset

iPhone SE comes in three beautiful colors, black, white, and (PRODUCT)RED and is designed to withstand the elements with dust and water resistance. Image Credit: Apple

Washington: Apple on Wednesday launched a new iPhone aimed at the budget-minded, aiming to fill a gap in its lineup ahead of upgrading its flagship handset.

The updated iPhone SE will start at Dh1699, or less than half the price of its leading flagship devices and be available as of Friday.

Pre-orders begin at 4.00pm