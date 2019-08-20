Photo taken by Varun Adiya using an iPhone tweeted as part of World Photography Day

'Double Rainbow adorned by elephants in the beautiful Savannah at Amboseli, Kenya' Image Credit: Varun Aditya

San Francisco: Apple CEO Tim Cook took to Twitter and shared five stunning photos that were taken with an iPhone and among those was an image taken by Indian photographer Varun Aditya.

Cook tweeted an image clicked by Aditya and posted: "Double Rainbow adorned by elephants in the beautiful Savannah at Amboseli, Kenya." #shotoniPhone by Varun Aditya (IG: varun.aditya) #WorldPhotographyDay

The World Photography Day was observed on August 19.

Aditya is a leading wildlife photographer from India. Known for his vibrant, under-exposed and unique story-telling compositions, his images have made into leading publications globally.

"Happy WorldPhotographyDay! Today and every day we are inspired by what our customers capture with iPhone. Take a look at some of our recent favorites from around the world," Cook further tweeted.

Two Indians recently won independent photography awards at iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS) 2019.