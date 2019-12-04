Since 2014, he has led product and engineering for all of Google’s products and platforms

Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks during the opening day of a new Berlin office in Berlin on January 22. Image Credit: AFP

San Francisco: Sundar Pichai, the new CEO of Alphabet, joined Google in 2004 and helped lead the development of Google Toolbar and then Google Chrome, which grew to become the world’s most popular internet browser.

In 2014 he was appointed to lead product and engineering for all of Google’s products and platforms — including popular products such as Search, Maps, Play, Android, Chrome, Gmail and Google Apps (now G Suite).

Sundar became Google’s CEO in August 2015. He joined the Board of Directors of Alphabet, Google’s parent company, in July 2017.

Under his leadership as CEO, Google has been focused on developing products and services, powered by the latest advances in AI, that offer help in moments big and small.

It has invested in new opportunities such as Google Cloud and YouTube and has continued to be a leader in advanced technologies, including machine learning and quantum computing.