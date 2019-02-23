The pushback from tech workers has led to concerns within the government that it will be unable to keep up with the rapid pace of technological development in fields like artificial intelligence. Smith cited the need for the US to have access to updated technology when he responded to these concerns. In a blog post, he said the company would continue to sell software to the US military, but that employees with ethical qualms could move to different projects. In their letter, the Microsoft employees such a move was insufficient, because it “ignores the problem that workers are not properly informed of the use of their work.”