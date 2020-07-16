Twitter handles belonging to Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos were among the high-profile social media accounts that were apparently hacked to promote a Bitcoin scam.
All three accounts sent out tweets promising to double the money sent by anyone sending money via Bitcoin within the next 30 minutes.
Uber and Apple Twitter handles posted similar tweets with the scam soon after.
Cybersecurity news platform The Hacker News said the bitcoin account involved had already received nearly $55,000.
Twitter says it is investigating the issue. Twitter shares declined 2.3 per cent post market.