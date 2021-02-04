The Nebula Apollo, Anker’s best pocket projector Image Credit: Supplied

While the effects of the pandemic still linger, many people continue to work from home, while some are back in the office. Regardless, the need to work remotely and connecting with people all around is more important and essential than ever. Anker’s PowerConf is the ideal speakerphone for people at home or in the office to conduct their meetings with the best technology to make your calls crystal clear.

The PowerConf comes with six built-in mics that offer 360 degrees of voice pickup of up to 8 people. This assures that you have crystal-clear sound quality no matter how close or far you are from the PowerConf. It also has background noise reduction so if you are in open office, or trying to have a meeting at home. You can reduce background noise and increase the clarity of your voice.

The PowerConf has 24-hour of call-time and connects via Bluetooth or USB C cable and is compatible with all leading conference tools like Zoom and more.

Another thing that changed over the past year was the trip to the cinemas to watch movies. With everyone glued to Netflix and other streaming services, for most of us our TVs have been our greatest companions.

But the non-portability of a TV makes us restricted to our couch or bed (depending on where your TV is). With Nebula Apollo, Anker’s best pocket projector, you can take your entertainment to the next level.

It transforms your walls into a cinema screen of any size up to 100 inches, and allows you to watch movie anywhere. Besides watching your favourite TV shows, videos, games, photos and more, Nebula Apollo comes with built-in Android 7.1, speaker and has battery life of up to four hours on a single charge.

With its remarkable clarity of 200 ANSI lumen DLP lamp Nebula Apollo has inbuilt streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon, and YouTube. Besides home-viewing, you can take Nebula Apollo outdoors or to your office and project your presentations on the wall.