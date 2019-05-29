Video Credit: Nokia

With 2.71 billion of us around the world owning a smartphone, it seems like we’re fully embracing the mobile age. But, with such a vast and growing device ecosystem, not all of us are ready or willing to fully embrace the fast hardware upgrade cycle. Why? Because we’re either not interested in buying the latest tech yearly, or we’re looking to minimise waste and be more sustainable, or we simply want a smartphone that we can keep for a while without worrying about it becoming obsolete.

So, what if we want a smartphone that not only lasts but remains reliable and up-to-date as time goes by? Is there a way you can be sure that you’re investing in the future, while reducing tech waste and making sure your device stays fresh for longer?

The smartphone ownership paradigm is shifting from the latest specs and hardware to actual device experience over time. We’re more aware than ever about this and with our unique Nokia smartphone promise, we’re making sure you don’t need to worry about what the future holds. Every Nokia smartphone is guaranteed to receive two years of OS upgrades, ensuring you benefit from all the latest software features meaning your phone experience will keep getting better over time.

Choosing a smartphone that can stand its ground in the face of increasing cyber security threats is important too. We already know viruses pose a real threat to smartphones and it’s natural that we want our data to be handled responsibly. Surprisingly, more than half of Android devices are running a version of Android older than two years, meaning they face potential vulnerabilities through lack of updates. With our promise to deliver the latest version of Android and three years of monthly security updates for each and every smartphone, we’re making sure you can enjoy your device with complete peace of mind.