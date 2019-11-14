The Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G has been built to take advantage of your carrier's fastest speeds Image Credit: Supplied

Samsung has just launched its newest, most powerful 5G device, the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, and it’s winning the race. Taking full advantage of the blazingly quick speeds offered through your carrier’s 5G network, the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G is the fastest Galaxy ever built.

To match the pace of 5G, the Galaxy Note10+ 5G is driven by an incredible 7nm processor with 12GB of RAM – more than enough to handle even the most demanding multitaskers. The HyperFast processor even preloads your most frequently used apps for a faster launch.

4K live sports in your hand

With the Galaxy Note10+ 5G, you can download a full movie within a minute and utilise the massive storage that’s expandable to more than 1 TB. You can also watch your favourite live sports in astonishing 4K quality with no delay. And when you miss your loved ones back home, connect with them smoothly through a crystal-clear video call without facing any lag.

Gamers using the Galaxy Note10+ 5G can connect to game lobbies within seconds and voice chat with friends in amazing quality while playing without any lag.

In addition to three fabulous colours, the Galaxy Note10+ 5G is now available in a new spectacular shade – Aura Blue Image Credit: Supplied

Long-lasting power that’s quick to top up

The Galaxy Note10+ 5G’s 4,300mAh battery will last all day, so you will never worry about running out of juice at an inopportune moment, whether you’re gaming or watching 4K movies. When it eventually does run out, super-fast charging (up to 45W) will fill the device in no time.

New shade

In addition to three fabulous colours, the Galaxy Note10+ 5G is now available in a new spectacular shade – Aura Blue. From now until November 19, you will get complimentary JBL Flash earbuds worth Dh699 when you buy your Galaxy Note10+ 5G on Samsung.com and its stores.