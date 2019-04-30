Huawei has built a reputation for innovating industry leading technology into their devices. Whether we speak of their SuperCharging capabilities, their ground-breaking smartphone cameras or their zest for immense battery-life, it can’t be denied that they are further strengthening their position as a smartphone innovator.
With the launch of their latest HUAWEI P30 Pro, the company continues to bring solid performance with superb cameras. . Here are five features of the Huawei P30 Pro that make it a super phone.
Power of four: SuperZoom, SuperSpectrum, Ultra-wide and Time of flight
The HUAWEI P30 Pro houses a never-seen-before Quad Leica Camera that consists of a 40MP main camera with the Huawei SuperSpectrum sensor, a 20MP Ultra-Wide angle lens to capture even more in a single image, an 8MP telephoto lens with SuperZoom capabilities and a Huawei Time of Flight (ToF) camera for beautiful portrait shots with rich bokeh and sophisticated depth information capture.
This setup packs a few of Huawei’s latest innovations, including the SuperSpectrum sensor which lets more light to enter the camera sensors, allowing for crisp and clear photos and videos even in low light conditions. SuperZoom which allows the camera to zoom up to 5x (optical zoom), 10x (hybrid zoom) and (50x digital zoom). The lengths to which pictures are clear is incredible. On a clear night, you can use the HUAWEI P30 Pro’s SuperZoom to even take a stunning picture of the moon. It also includes Dual-View Video[1], a unique feature that uses multiple cameras for different perspectives in a single video, one close-up and one wide-angle view.
[1] Feature will be enabled via HOTA update at a later date.
Powerful hardware for super-smooth performance
The HUAWEI P30 Pro is powered by the Kirin 980, Huawei’s fastest chipset yet. It also includes their GPU Turbo 3.0, which improves gameplay experience by enhancing graphics and ensuring smoother performance with no lag. HUAWEI P30 Pro users also enjoy 8GB of RAM for faster processing with storage options including both 256GB and 512GB, giving users more space for all their photos, videos, apps and more.
Supersized 4,200 mAh battery with 40W SuperCharge
The HUAWEI P30 Pro packs a massive 4,200 mAh battery that will stay strong even after an entire day of intensive use. Additionally, the phone also comes with a 40W Huawei SuperCharge, which can bring back up to 70% charge in just 30 minutes. This is possible even on the go, thanks to Huawei’s patented Car SuperCharge technology. The phone also supports Huawei’s 15W Wireless Quick Charge.
Users can also use the Wireless Reverse Charge technology (which brought to the market on HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro last year), which enables the device to work as a power bank for selected electronic devices that support Qi Wireless charging.
Acoustic Display Technology and In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
Packed into the Huawei P30 Pro’s massive 6.47 inch FullView display are innovative features that enhances user experience. This includes the Huawei Acoustic Display Technology, which takes away the need for having a telephone receiver on the screen, paving the way for even slimmer bezels. The display also houses an In-Display Fingerprint Sensor where users can just place their finger on the display to unlock it.
Stunning gradient colors inspired by nature
In addition to these premium features, Huawei has not forgotten about design, bringing together stunning elements both for good looks and durability. Inspired by nature, the stunning gradient colors of Breathing Crystal and Aurora on the Huawei P30 Pro represent the beauty of salt flats and its different looks during the day. This is achieved by a strenuous process which also boosts durability, leading to the IP68 rating, protecting the phone against water and dust.
There is a lot more to see in the Huawei P30 Pro revolving around innovations in its supercamera, performance and battery, making this the smartphone you need to get. You can now buy your Huawei P30 Pro from all leading retail outlets and Huawei stores.