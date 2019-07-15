Albi, France: Tour de France rookie Wout Van Aert won Stage 10 after a sprint to the line Monday, while Julian Alaphilippe kept the race leader’s yellow jersey ahead of a rest day.

Crosswinds caused the peloton to stretch and break into several groups during the last 35 kilometers of the 217.5-kilometer trek from Saint-Flour to Albi. Defending champion Geraint Thomas reached the finish line in the main pack but several favorites including Frenchman Thibaut Pinot were caught off guard and lost ground.