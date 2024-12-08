Indian grandmaster Gukesh Dommaraju forced World Champion Ding Liren to resign in Game 11 of the World Chess Championship. Ding, under immense time pressure, blundered a piece, allowing Gukesh to seize the opportunity.

The game was marked by tense time scrambles, with both players facing significant time constraints. Gukesh's strategic approach and Ding's slow pace early on contributed to a significant time advantage for the Indian grandmaster.