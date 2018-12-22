Washington: Tom Wilson broke a tie with seven minutes left, Braden Holtby made 36 saves and the Washington Capitals beat the Buffalo Sabres 2-1 on Friday night.
Evgeny Kuznetsov started the winning play when he stole the puck from goalie Carter Hutton behind the net.
The center quickly fed Wilson just outside of the crease. Wilson has 10 goals in 15 games this season.
Collin Delia made 35 saves in his first NHL start of the season and Chicago beat Colorado 2-1 for their third straight victory. Reigning MVP Taylor Hall had two goals and two assists and New Jersey rode its top line beat Ottawa and snap a three-game losing streak 5-2.