Workouts and conferences ahead of big fight on Yas Island on Saturday night

Khabib Nurmagomedov at Yas Mall Image Credit: Organisers

Abu Dhabi: Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier are going through their final preparations and public appearances ahead of their UFC 242 clash and lightweight world title unification bout on Saturday.

Dustin Poirier works out on Yas Island Image Credit: Organisers

The pair face of at The Arena on Yas Island on Saturday night and wowed the crowds at Yas Mall with a public workout before facing the press on Thursday.

On a fightcard of 12 bouts inside the Octagon, main event competitors Khabib and Poirier met fans from across the UAE during their time at Yas Mall.