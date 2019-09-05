Abu Dhabi: Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier are going through their final preparations and public appearances ahead of their UFC 242 clash and lightweight world title unification bout on Saturday.
The pair face of at The Arena on Yas Island on Saturday night and wowed the crowds at Yas Mall with a public workout before facing the press on Thursday.
On a fightcard of 12 bouts inside the Octagon, main event competitors Khabib and Poirier met fans from across the UAE during their time at Yas Mall.
Khabib and Poirier were joined by Paul Felder, Edson Barboza, Islam Makhachev and Joanne Calderwood in a series of 20-minute workouts.