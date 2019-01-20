Chicago: Dwyane Wade had 14 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in his final game in his hometown, helping the Miami Heat beat the skidding Chicago Bulls 117-103 on Saturday.
Wade, who turned 37 on Thursday, plans to retire at the end of his 16th NBA season. He got a warm reception in his return, hearing several loud ovations throughout the night. Josh Richardson had 26 points for Miami, and Dion Waiters finished with 21. The Heat had dropped two in a row.
Chicago lost its 10th straight game. Zach LaVine scored 22 points for the Bulls, and Bobby Portis had 21. Lauri Markkanen finished with 20 points and nine rebounds.
Oklahoma City’s Paul George scored 31 points, including a decisive four-point play in the dying seconds, to spark the Thunder over Philadelphia 117-115 in a thriller.
The Thunder’s rivalry win streak over the 76ers stretched to 19 consecutive games, the longest active NBA streak of one team defeating another.
Excitement built as Philadelphia’s Jimmy Butler intercepted a pass aimed at Thunder big man Steven Adams of New Zealand and drove in for a layup with 6.9 seconds remaining to give the 76ers a 115-113 advantage.
It was Butler’s seventh go-ahead basket in the final 10 seconds of an NBA game since the 2015-16 campaign, matching Thunder star Russell Westbrook for the most in that span.