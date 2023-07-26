Dubai-based Vedaant Madhavan, son of celebrated Bollywood actor R Madhavan, has set his sights on a podium finish at the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games to be held in Trinidad and Tobago from August 4 to 11.

Though not an easy endeavour, the 17-year-old was selected as one of the swimmers for the elite event during the open trials held last month in Bengaluru, India. Vedaant said he is currently undertaking rigorous training to ensure he gives this opportunity his all to accomplish the dream.

“I’m really looking forward to the event. I’m targeting a podium finish and win a medal for India,” Vedaant told Gulf News during a training session at the Aqua Nation Sports Academy (ANSA) in Dubai.

Set high standards

Vedaant on the preparations Video by Virendra Saklani and edited by Irish Belleza

“The preparations for the event has been really good and I feel like after a long time I have been in this conditioning. I have been training really hard and I hope to set some high standards in this meet,” said Vedaant, who made headlines in recent years for his performance in various international meets.

Other than winning several medals in India, Vedaant has tasted huge success in many events in several countries, including Thailand, Latvia, Denmark, and recently in Kuala Lumpur, where he secured five gold medals in the Malaysia Invitational Age group championships in April.

“Usually when I go for international competitions that’s when I do my best. For instance, in Malaysia, Denmark and other countries, I have come up with some fine performances. I’m very competitive and I don’t like losing. So I’m really excited about the Commonwealth Youth Games,” said the teenager, a student of Universal American School in Dubai.

Other than winning several medals in India, Vedaant has tasted huge success in many events in several countries. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Training hard

Vedaant will be competing in the 100metres, 200metres, 400metres and 1,500metres freestyle events.

“My main event is 1,500metres freestyle so I’m going to be focusing mainly on this and this is what I have conditioned for and hopefully I can excel in this.

“I’m training for about two hours every day, and outside swimming I am also working on conditioning the body, running and eating healthy, which will further impact my performance,” the teenager added.

Pradeep Kumar, CEO and head coach of ANSA, is very optimistic about Vedaant’s chances at the Commonwealth Youth Games. “He’s been training well and making good time. It will be a great event for him and hopefully he should finish on a high. The event is very crucial, and if he manages to win a medal, it will be a good stepping stone for his future dreams in swimming.”