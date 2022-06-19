Riyadh: The highly anticipated world heavyweight title rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua will take place in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on August 20, in the coastal city of Jeddah.

The sporting world will be on the coastal city of Jeddah and billed ‘Rage on the Red Sea’ which sees Usyk’s WBA ‘Super’, IBF, WBO and IBO belts on the line.

The headline bout against former champion Anthony Joshua is one of the biggest heavyweight rematches in the history of the sport.

Sports event

The fight is the latest international sports event to take place in Saudi Arabia, which has recently emerged as one of the fastest growing countries in world sport. Its investment in sport is designed to inspire its people to live active lives with levels in participation increasing more than 30% over the last 5 years.

‘Rage on the Red Sea’ will take place three years after ‘Clash on the Dunes’ between Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr was signed in the Summer of 2019 which helped inspire interest in boxing throughout the region.

Since then there has been a nearly 300% surge in male and female boxers, the number of boxing gyms has grown from just seven to fifty nine with the Saudi Boxing Federation as a result of staging a year-round calendar of initiatives to inspire participation.

Global attention

Joshua was dethroned as heavyweight King by Oleksandr Usyk in September 2021 in front of over 60,000 fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on a memorable evening in boxing’s marquee division. Since the pair’s first contest, Usyk has gained further global attention after putting the rematch on hold in February to support his home nation of Ukraine. Since then, the former Olympic gold medallist has been able to leave in order to prepare for his rematch against Anthony Joshua.