Dubai: The UAE Team Emirates’ Diego Ulissi will return to the stage of his last one-day race win as the Italian gears up for the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec and the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal.

Ulissi took home first place in the GP Montreal last year, his second one-day victory in the UAE colours. He will be joined by former European Champion and 2018 Tour de France stage winner, Alexander Kristoff, alongside teammates Rui Costa, Alexandr Riabushenko, Manuele Mori, Marco Marcato and Jan Polanc.

“The GP Québec and the GP Montreal are two races that I particularly like. They are classics that are similar to the world championships. Among the two, I like Montreal because it’s a little harder than Québec and it’s more open to attackers,” Ulissi said.