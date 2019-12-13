Dubai: The UFC will be hoping to end the year with a big bang when they host their final event of the year at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.

As many as three belts are on the line in the mega 12-fight card, the first of which features two-division women’s champion Amanda Nunes who puts both her belts on the line against Germaine de Randamie.

In the co-main event, Max Holloway defends his featherweight title against Alexander Volkanovski who comes into the fight boast big wins over Chad Mendes and ex-UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo.