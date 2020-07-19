Brazilian becomes third flyweight champion in UFC history on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi

Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil secures a rear choke submission against Joseph Benavidez in their UFC flyweight championship bout during UFC Fight Night at the Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Dubai: He was denied victory when they first clashed in March this year. But in Sunday’s rematch for the UFC’s flyweight title, Brazil’s Deiveson Figueiredo made sure there would be no messing up as he took less than five minutes to submit Joseph Benavidez in the headline act at UFC Fight Night at the Flash Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Figueiredo (19-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) missed weight for the first fight, making him ineligible to win the vacant UFC flyweight championship following the retirement of Henry Cejudo.

But on Sunday, he finally got the belt around his waist after showcasing his superior striking and grappling skills to overwhelm Benavidez (28-7 MMA, 15-5 UFC) in quick time.

Figueiredo landed 35 significant strikes and dropped his opponent to the mat twice, once in the opening seconds of the fight, before securing a technical submission with a rear-naked choke at 4:48 of the opening round.

Figueiredo had defeated Benavidez via a second-round TKO on February. 29 but by missing weight he lost the chance to become the third men’s 125-pound title-holder in UFC history, following Demetrious Johnson and Henry Cejudo.

On Sunday he settled the score in emphatic fashion and said during his post-fight interview: “I feel really good. I worked really hard for this. I knew my time would come, and this is my time. I am going to be an active champion.”

This was Figueiredo’s third straight victory is his 16th career finish while Benavidez lost his second straight fight. He has suffered seven career defeats including four in the UFC.

Sunday's fight card was the third of four UFC Fight Island events scheduled to take place on Yas Island in July 2020, following on fromU FC 251 (July 11) and UFC Fight Night (July 15).

The last of the cards takes place on July 25 where the main event is a contest between between former UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker and former UFC Welterweight Championship challenger Darren Till.

The following fighters received $50,000 bonuses on Sunday​ — ​​​​​​Fight of the Night: Rafael Fiziev v Marc Diakiese; Performances of the Night: Deiveson Figueiredo and Ariane Lipski

Results

Division: Flyweight — Deiveson Figueiredo (19-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC), def. Joseph Benavidez (28-7 MMA, 15-5 UFC) via technical submission (rear-naked choke) — Round 1, 4:48

Division: Middleweight — Jack Hermansson (21-5 MMA, 8-3 UFC) def. Kelvin Gastelum (16-6 MMA, 10-6 UFC) via submission (heel hook) — Round 1, 1:18

Division: Lightweight — Rafael Fiziev (8-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC) def. Marc Diakiese via (14-4 MMA, 5-4 UFC) unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Division: Women’s flyweight — Ariane Lipski (13-5 MMA, 2-2 UFC) def. Luana Carolina (6-2 MMA, 1-1 UFC) via submission (kneebar) — Round 1, 1:28

Division: Flyweight — Askar Askarov (12-0-1 MMA, 2-0-1 UFC), def. Alexandre Pantoja (22-5 MMA, 6-3 UFC) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Division: Light heavyweight — Roman Dolidze (7-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC), def. Khaddars Ibragimov (8-3 MMA, 0-3 UFC) via TKO (strikes) — Round 1, 4:15

Division: 150-pound catchweight — Grant Dawson (16-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC), def. Nad Narimani (12-4 MMA, 2-2 UFC) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-27)

Division: Lightweight — Joel Alvarez (17-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC), def. Joe Duffy (16-5 MMA, 4-4 UFC) via submission (guillotine choke) — Round 1, 2:25

Division: Bantamweight — Brett Johns (17-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC) def. Montel Jackson (9-2 MMA, 3-2 UFC) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Division: Flyweight — Amir Albazi (13-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC), def. Malcolm Gordon (12-4 MMA, 0-1 UFC) via submission (triangle choke) — Round 1, 4:42

Division: Lightweight — Arman Tsarukyan (15-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC) def. Davi Ramos via (10-4 MMA, 4-3 UFC) unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)