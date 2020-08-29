Brazilian Will make his final appearance in the Octagon on Halloween against Uriah Hall

Anderson Silva was at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi for UFC 112. Image Credit: XPRESS/RAVINDRANATH

Dubai: After 23 hard-fought years in MMA, legend Anderson Silva is ready to call it quits following his October swansong with Uriah Hall, the No. 9-ranked fighter in the UFC’s stellar middleweight division.

The Brazilian-born Silva, who at the age of 45-year-old is the oldest fighter currently on the UFC roster, holds the record for the longest UFC title reign in history — 2,457 days between 2006 and 2013.

Silva will return to the Octagon for the last time at UFC Fight Night 182 on Halloween to take on Hall, who is nine years younger.

“Silva has two fights on his contract, but we agreed that that fight against Uriah Hall will be his retirement fight,” UFC boss Dana White said earlier this month.

“That is an important fight for both of us. Uriah wants to fight for the belt, and a win against Anderson in his last fight would be incredible.

“His legacy is gigantic. Anderson Silva had a great career here, and he will be remembered as one of the best of all time.”

Silva, who has lost six out of his last eight fights since losing the UFC middleweight championship to Chris Weidman in July 2013, will be looking to end his glittering career on a high note by beating Hall (24 fight, 14 wins, 9 losses) and earn the 35th UFC win of his career in his 46th fight.

Silva was tipped to take on fellow icon Conor McGregor in the Octagon during his career, but that did not materialise.