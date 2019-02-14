Sharjah: Abdullah Sultan Al Aryani has wrapped up his participation in the shooting games at the International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Federation (IWAS) World Games, Sharjah 2019 with four gold medals under his belt. His latest gold was claimed during the final shooting competitions held on Wednesday at the Al Dhaid Shooting Club.
His consistent wins have reflected in the UAE’s county rankings. The nation is the undisputed champion of the IWAS World Games 2019 shooting competitions with 13 medals including 4 gold, 3 silver and six bronze medals.
Al Aryani triumphed in the R6 50m Rifle Prone Mixed category. German Elke Seeliger received her silver medal after accumulating 610.5 points. The bronze went to Abdullah Said Al Aryani.
In the R5 10m Air Rifle Prone Mixed, Swiss athlete Nicole Haeusler received the gold medal after accumulating 631.5 points. Silver went to Indian Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna, while Austrian Johann Windhofer received the bronze medal.
The International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports (IWAS) World Games 2019 in Sharjah runs until February 16, and is hosting multiple competitions in seven para sporting disciplines: archery, athletics, badminton, swimming, shooting, table tennis and wheelchair fencing, which are being held in three state-of-the-art facilities in Sharjah.