Dubai: In his second bunch sprint finish of the Vuelta a San Juan, UAE Team Emirates’ fast man Fernando Gaviria took a well-earned win, doubling his tally of 2019 victories after only four days of competitive racing. The Colombian sprinter continued his run of fine form, building on his opening-stage success on Sunday. This time, the 24-year-old saw off three-time world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) to claim the honours and close the gap on the top spot in the race for the General Classification.