Dubai: In his second bunch sprint finish of the Vuelta a San Juan, UAE Team Emirates’ fast man Fernando Gaviria took a well-earned win, doubling his tally of 2019 victories after only four days of competitive racing. The Colombian sprinter continued his run of fine form, building on his opening-stage success on Sunday. This time, the 24-year-old saw off three-time world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) to claim the honours and close the gap on the top spot in the race for the General Classification.
It was a gallant team effort, with Italian Simone Consonni providing the perfect lead out for Gaviria. As the bunch hit the 200m mark, a quartet of riders battled it out in a thrilling end to the fourth stage, with Consonni being rewarded for his hard graft by picking up a fourth-place finish of his own.
Gaviria is second in the general classification standings, eight seconds behind Quick Step’s Julian Alaphilippe, The UAE’s Valerio Conti is third and Consonni is seventh. Gaviria said: “It’s great to win a second time here, paying back the work of the team who fought those other teams and helped me for the sprint finish. Thanks to my teammates for their support.”
Stage 4 results
1 Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) 4h20’26”
2 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) s.t.
3 Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quick Step) s.t.
4 Simone Consonni (UAE Team Emirates) s.t.
General Classification after Stage 4
1 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceunicnk-Quick Step) 11h35’42”
2 Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) +8s″
3 Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) +22s″