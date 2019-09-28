Wladimir Klitschko Image Credit: AP

Dubai: Former world heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko and two-time Formula One World Champion Mika Hakkinen will headline a stellar cast of speakers at the first-of-its-kind conference on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in sports, which will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, on October 14-15.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, the Dubai Artificial Intelligence in Sports (DAIS) conference and exhibition will look to underline the UAE’s position as the number one Arab nation in promoting AI-based technologies.