US singer Will.i.am, heavyweight star Anthony Joshua and boxing legend Prince Naseem Hamed were among the stars in attendance for D4G’s Fight Night at ‘The Space’, home to one of the most luxurious car collections in Dubai.
A star-studded crowd watched on as the likes of Badou Jack, Rocky Fielding, Ohara Davies and Muhammad Waseem record victories on a fantastic night of boxing action in the UAE.
The event took place inside a hugely impressive and unique venue, with the ring taking centre stage at The Space surrounded by a most impressive collection of luxury, high-end motor vehicles, including the Bugatti Divo, of which only 40 are available in the world.
D4G’s fight night was the first of two huge boxing events to be held in Dubai before the end of the year, with Probellum: The Revolution set to take place at the Coca-Cola Arena on December 11.
Also in attendance on Saturday night were internet sensation Abdu Rozik, the Middle East’s biggest influencer Money Kicks, Dubai’s sought after video content creator Mohammad Beiraghdary (aka Mo Vlogs) and world-famous cut man extraordinaire Stitch Duran.
The main card began with Liverpool’s Fielding, back in action following a two-year absence, stopping Emmanuel Danso inside three rounds.
London’s Davies was then made to work for his win over Nicholas Mwangi, who displayed huge courage and desire with a gritty performance, before former two-weight world champion Jack, stepping up to cruiserweight, made light work of Samuel Crossed.
The night’s main event saw Pakistan’s Waseem thrill the crowd with an all-action display, eventually prevailing on points to defeat Colombian Roper Barrera.
Results
Tony Lightning (UK) beat Caleb Agyamah (Ghana) — Points win, unanimous decision
Sameer Anwar (Kenya) beat Ramiz Mammadov (Azerbaijan) — Points win, unanimous decision
Josh Ridgwell (UK) beat Ramazan Babayev (Azerbaijan) — Points win, unanimous decision
Faizan Anwar (India) beat Viktor Plotnikov (Ukraine) — Points win, unanimous decision
Bader Samreen (Jordan) beat Digari Mahesh (India) — Knockout
Rocky Fielding (UK) beat Emmanuel Danso (Ghana)- Knockout
Ohara Davies (UK) beat Nicholas Mwangi (Kenya) — Points win, unanimous decision
Badou Jack (SWE) beat Samuel Crossed (USA) — Knockout
Muhammad Waseem (Pakistan) beat Rober Barrera (Colombia) — Points win, unanimous decision
