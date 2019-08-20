Dubai: The UAE Weightlifting Federation has called on the International Weightlifting Federation to recognise the West Asian Championships for men and women, which will be hosted by the UAE at the end of next February, as one of the qualifying competitions for the Tokyo Olympics.

The request is aimed at encouraging the West Asian teams to participate in the development of the game in the region, said Faisal Al Hammadi, Secretary-General of the UAE Weightlifting Federation.

“We have been in contact with the IWF in this regard and we expect them to respond to us before the tournament,” said the Secretary-General of the UAE Weightlifting Federation.

He stated that the UAE will be represented by a player, Mai Al Madani, at the next world championship in Pattaya, Thailand, in September. It would be symbolic participation approved by the federation’s Board of Directors in the light of the requirements to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, he added.

Al Hammadi pointed out that the World Championship in Thailand will be held from 18th to 28th September, 2019, a qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympics, and Mai will undergo daily training to prepare for the tournament, and is likely to attend an external camp in Thailand two weeks ahead of the tournament to help improve her physical and mental fitness. He pointed out that the Egyptian coach, Heba Abdel Rahim, is supervising the preparations and is expected to participate in the civil Asian championship in North Korea in October.

Regarding the men’s team, Al-Hammadi revealed that the search for a new technical director to succeed Tunisian, Reda Ayachi, is one of the most important priorities of the federation, and added that Egypt could be chosen in light of its distinctive history with the game and the presence of champions and coaches with experience and competence. The Board of Directors of the Union will meet soon in this regard.

The Arab Championship and the Islamic Solidarity Championship will be held in Tunisia in November, and the men’s team is prepared to participate in it, he said.