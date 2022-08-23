Abu Dhabi: Fans in Dubai are in for a jiu-jitsu treat next month as the emirate hosts the Vice-President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup on September 10-11 at Al Nasr Club. Organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF), the governing body for the sport in the Emirates, the championship will welcome the best local players from clubs across the UAE.
Considered the second-most prominent local tournament on the Federation calendar, the two-day competition is open to Emirati athletes in the U16, U18, and Adult categories. Registration for the tournament, which carries a total prize purse of AED700,000, has so far attracted more than 100 sign-ups. Registration remains open until September 5.
Key role
Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, vice-president of the UAEJJF, said, “The Federation continues its efforts to enhance the level of the sport in this country. The Vice-President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup is one of our most important tournaments and plays a key role in raising the level of local players and preparing them to compete in both regional and international championships. Compared to international events, this tournament is no different in terms of the standards it sets – the level of quality and general professionalism is very high.”
The UAEJJF has allocated financial rewards for the top three players from each category, with U16s sharing a pot of AED210,000, U18s splitting AED240,000, and adults battling it out for part of a AED270,000 purse.