Umbrella Beach Padel is the jewel of the UAE’s east coast, boasting magnificent panoramic views of the Gulf of Oman and cutting edge facilities, UB Padel Club offers players an unrivalled Padel experience.
The facility is conveniently located at Fujairah’s prestigious Umbrella Beach and adjacent to a range of other attractions including swimming and water sports, cafes and restaurants, as well as activities for children, making it a one-stop destination for the whole family. Players can soak up the sun, catch some waves, enjoy delicious and nutritious snacks, and work up a sweat, all in one place. UP Padel Club comprises two courts, located conveniently within the complex and providing players a highly accessible padel session.
Our staff will go beyond to make sure that all of your needs are met and you are able to focus on what matters most, winning the game. Umbrella Beach Padel combines its scenic and strategic location with brand new courts to provide visitors a truly unique experience, while the staff will ensure all the needs are met to allow the players focus on the key aspect — winning the game.
Visit Umbrella Beach and try your hand at our brand-new courts with a fresh sea breeze to help cool you off after your next win!