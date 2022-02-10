The UAE Tour race organisers, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, have revealed a host of GC contenders expected to compete in the fourth edition of the only UCI World Tour race in the Middle East, starting February 20.

Last year’s UAE Tour and two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates returns to the race. The Slovenian rider will be joined on the start line by his new teammate Joao Almeida, whose achievements include a fourth and sixth place finish in the Giro d’Italia. Almeida will ride his second UAE Tour, having finished third overall in last year’s race.

UAE Team Emirates will be faced with strong opposition from the 17 UCI World Teams and three Pro Teams, many of whom have selected riders targeting the General Classification title.

Ineos Grenadiers’ Adam Yates is among the list of challengers. His attendance continues a rivalry at the race that first began in 2020, the year in which the British rider bested Pogacar in the UAE Tour GC to claim overall victory. The following year saw a reverse outcome, with Pogacar taking the leader’s Red Jersey over second-placed Yates overall.

The fourth edition of the race also marks the return of Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma), who last rode the UAE Tour in 2019, competing in its augural edition. After a break from professional cycling, 2022 is a big year for the Dutch rider, who is looking to prove himself at a Grand Tour this season. Dumoulin will no doubt aim to build on the sixth place overall that he earned at the 2019 UAE Tour and begin his World Tour season with a strong result.

Pogacar, Almeida, Yates and Dumoulin are also joined by Romain Bardet (Team DSM) and Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe). Bardet will be competing in the race for the first time, adding the UAE Tour to a CV that includes two Tour de France GC podiums and multiple Grand Tour stage wins. Hindley’s presence, meanwhile, adds even more experience at the pinnacle of cycling to this year’s UAE Tour peloton, as the 25-year-old Australian has already taken second place overall in the Giro d’Italia and Tour de Pologne so far in his promising career.

The 2022 UAE Tour will surely witness a hotly contested GC battle, courtesy of a course that features two mountain stages and a 9km long, high-speed individual time trial. Across the tour’s seven stages, the riders will cover 1,058km and 3,500m of elevation gain, almost all of which is concentrated in Stages 4 and 7’s summit finishes atop Jebel Jais and Jebel Hafeet.