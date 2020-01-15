Jasper Philipsen won Stage 5 of the Tour Down Under last year. Image Credit: Getty Images

Dubai: The 2020 UCI World Tour gets under way with the Tour Down Under in less than a week’s time. The UAE Team Emirates riders will face just over 900km of racing. Key general classification stages include Stage 2 to Stirling, with its uphill finish, an even stiffer uphill finish in Paracombe on Stage 3, and then the final finish atop Willunga Hill. The UAE’s Jasper Philipsen won Stage 5 last year in unique circumstances so he could be the man to watch this time around.

The UAE Team Emirates riders are Philipsen, Diego Ulissi, Mikkel Bjerg, Aleksandr Riabushenko, Marco Marcato, Vegard Stake Laengen and Sven Erik Bystrom.

Sports Director Allan Peiper said: “UAE Team Emirates is really looking forward to the start of the season. We come with multiple objectives having Diego Ulissi for the hilly stage finishes and GC and stage winner from last year Jasper Philipsen for the sprint stages. We have a great support team with Bjerg, Bystrom, Laengen, Marcato and Riabushenko.”