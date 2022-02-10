Sharjah winger Caio named Best Player, Al Ain coach Rebrov picks up Best Coach award at UAE Pro League awards
Sharjah winger Caio named Best Player, Al Ain coach Rebrov picks up Best Coach award at UAE Pro League awards Image Credit: Supplied

The UAE Pro League has announced the winners of ‘The Best’ Adnoc for December and January.

Sharjah winger Caio was named Best Player while Al Ain coach Sergei Rebrov picked up the Best Coach award and Sharjah goalkeeper Adel Al Hosani won the Best Goalkeeper award.

Caio beat competition from teammate and fellow Brazilian Luan Pereira, Al Nasr playmaker Toze, Al Jazira winger Abdoulay Diaby and Bani Yas forward Mohammed Al Hammadi to win the Best Player award.

Meanwhile, Caio’s Sharjah teammate Al Hosani walked away with the Best Goalkeeper award after edging Al Jazira captain Ali Khaseif and Al Wasl keeper Mohammed Ali.

Once more it was league leaders Al Ain boss Rebrov walking away with the Best Coach award, this time he finished above Al Jazira’s Marcel Keizer and Sharjah’s Cosmin Olaroiu.

The 48-hour voting stage saw a large turnout from fans casting their votes on the official UAE Pro League website and mobile app.