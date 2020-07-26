Mohammed Bin Sulayem, Secretary General of UAE National Olympic Committee, at the webinar on Sunday. Image Credit: Supplied picture

Dubai: The UAE National Olympic Committee (NOC) has unveiled three initiatives for the next Olympic period following a webinar held to examine the national and international Olympic movement during the post-coronavirus future. Initiatives launched during the event, which was remotely organised by the NOC and attended by 500 followers from various sport and media organisations, were focused on the launch of University Olympics, Olympic heritage and foreign communities Olympics.

The University Olympics is the first initiative planned across universities of the country. The second initiative relates to the Olympic legacy and includes strengthening the Olympic legacy of the UAE in coordination with various sports bodies. It covers developing the economies of Olympic sport, coordinating with stakeholders to boost the infra-structure of the Olympic movement and inculcating the principles of the Olympic movement across the community members.

The Community Olympics initiative will reflect the UAE’s vision towards promoting the integration and harmony among all members of the UAE society and applying the principles of the International Olympic Charter in a non-discriminatory manner in sports practice.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee, and a host of speakers from among officials and stakeholders of the national Olympic Movement took part in the webinar.

In the opening speech, Ben Sulayem said: “The National Olympic Committee aims to keep pace with global events by building an organisational structure that tackles challenges facing the Olympic movement in the training and qualification sports cadres.” He put forward a set of innovative programmes related to the Olympic Movement and initiatives to promote the culture of sports practice all over the UAE.

New landmarks

“Since February 2020, the National Olympic Committee worked on the formation of the UAE Sports Arbitration Centre and developed a master plan for the UAE Olympic Library comprising thousands of books and international references related to sports and the Olympic movement, rendering it the largest scientific edifice for NOCs in the Middle East,” Ben Sulayem said.