UAE national jiu-jitsu team secures 19 medals in opening exchanges of 27th world championship UAE national jiu-jitsu team secures 19 medals Result made possible by discipline, sense of accountability, and dedication

Result made possible by discipline, sense of accountability, and dedication

Abu Dhabi: The 27th Jiu-Jitsu World Championship is off and running with Abu Dhabi already gaining plaudits from a wide range of figures for its successful launch of a third consecutive competition.

The UAE national youth team — sponsored by Mubadala Investment Company — won 19 medals since the action started at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Zayed Sports City on Saturday with the presence of athletes from more than 70 countries.

And as the categories across various divisions continue, prominent personalities are lavishing praise on the UAE capital, with Joachim Thumfart, Director-General of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation, even calling it the "perfect championship".

"The first three days of the event were quite terrific in terms of excellent competitions, massive public attendance, and extensive media coverage," he said.

"Given that it has to host a world championship for three different categories of Juniors, Youth, and Adults at the same time, the UAE serves as an example for the rest of the world in terms of organising professional championships. More importantly, the organisers have turned the event into a significant sports carnival thanks to the accompanying events held on the side lines."

Ibrahim Al Hosani, coach of the UAE national youth team, could not hide his delight after watching his team excel over the first two days, winning 19 medals.

"The team's success at JJWC is proof that the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation's (UAEJJF) approach to shaping a bright future generation is producing the intended results," he said. "The team's results in the Under-16 divisions were made possible by their strict discipline, sense of accountability, and dedication to constantly improving their abilities and following the path of success and achievement — motivated by the vision of our wise leadership in their never-ending quest to become the best in the world."

Al Hosani lauded the UAEJJF's vision and efforts to boost the team's performance and invest in it by putting development plans and programmes into effect in accordance with the best international practices.

Ammar Al Hammadi, gold medallist in the 50kg weight class, said the accomplishments were no accident. "Beginning my World Championship career with a medal will inspire me to win more championship titles for the club and the national team in the future. This is the result of careful planning and training."