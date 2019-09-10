The UAE Davis Cup team Image Credit: Organisers

Dubai: The UAE will commence their campaign alongside Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Cambodia in Pool D for the Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group IV qualifiers being held in Amman, Jordan, this week.

The UAE squad of Omar Behroozian, Hamad Abbas Al Janahi, Fahad Abbas Al Janahi and Mahmoud Nader will first line-up against Tajikistan on Wednesday followed by matches against Kyrgyzstan and Cambodia on Thursday and Friday respectively.