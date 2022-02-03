Abu Dhabi: The 2022 jiu jitsu season, which starts on February 12, promises to be another busy one for the UAE’s top athletes as they prepare to compete in major international tournaments including July’s World Games in the United States, September’s Asian Games in China, October’s Jiu-Jitsu World Championship in the UAE capital and November’s Abu Dhabi World Professional Championship.

Ramon Lemos, the UAE national team’s Brazilian coach, welcomed the new calendar, which features a mix of local and international tournaments. “We are starting the new season at a point where we will need a lot of physical training, technical sessions, and mental and psychological work to refine and grow our champions,” he said.

“The technical staff of the national team and coaches of state-level clubs and academies are eager to keep ahead of the latest international training practices developing daily. They also want to adopt high-efficiency physical training programmes that can improve their flexibility, speed, balance, and focus in the heat of competition.”

Lemos also thanked the UAE Jiu Jutsu Federation (UAEJJF) for its planning and efforts in designing tournaments that can genuinely contribute to improving the overall level of competitions, as well as expanding the base of participants, which will help players and clubs improve their rankings. The national team’s success in achieving impressive results over the past few years, as well as the emergence of several young talents, requires them to put in more effort and work diligently to maintain that level, he added.

Mahdi Al-Awlaki, who represents the national team and Baniyas club, echoed similar sentiments. “The players did not stop practising throughout the off-season. We understand the importance of remaining fully prepared and physically fit, especially given the busy schedules of local and international events. Fans have great hopes for us players as well, so there is a responsibility there too,” he said.

Theyab Al-Nuaimi, the national team’s emerging star and gold medallist at the recent Asian Championship, noted the competitiveness of this year’s calendar. “We are very enthusiastic for the start of the season’s first competition next week and have prepared well ahead of time,” Al-Nuaimi said. “I expect the competitions to be the most intensive this year, especially since the Federation’s events are prestigious and will attract many new fans and practitioners, both of which will positively reflect on the development of jiu-jitsu in the UAE.”