Abu Dhabi: The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and China's Generations Fund have announced the signing of a cooperation agreement aimed at promoting the culture of Jiu-Jitsu in China.
The agreement allows both parties to utilize Jiu-Jitsu in accelerating sporting cooperation between the UAE and China.
The importance of the agreement stems from the fact that it follows the listing of Jiu-Jitsu within the official games in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou, which will be held in September 2023, and the World Games that will take place in Chengdu in China from 7 to 17 August 2025.
It will also contribute to expanding Jiu-Jitsu fan base in the People's Republic of China, specially among young people.
The two parties cooperate under the agreement to support China's national Jiu-Jitsu team's preparations for the Asian Games.
It's signed by Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE and Asian Jiu-Jitsu Federations, and Tom Wang, Executive Partner, Generation Fund, in the presence of Abdel Moneim Al Hashemi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of the Asian Ju-Jitsu Union and Senior Vice President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation.
"The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation is keen on promoting the popularity of this sport in many nations by organising and hosting events that bring together the cream of world's champions. This collaboration with the Chinese Generation Fund is our most recent initiative in this area, through which we hope to assist China in developing the sport of Jiu-Jitsu," Al Hashemi said.
"We are honored to work with the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation to promote this sport in China. This agreement is consistent with our commitment to the Belt and Road Initiative, which is a massive infrastructure project unveiled in 2013 to improve global infrastructure," said Tom Wang.