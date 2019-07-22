Torrente pleased with strong start in Italian GP

Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: World champion Shaun Torrente has vouched to keep the momentum going after the American teamed up with Faleh Al Mansouri for back-to-back race victories to win the Grand Prix of Italy on Sunday for Team Abu Dhabi’s perfect start to their title defence in the XCAT World Championship.

Starting off in third position, Torrente and Al Mansouri took the initiative from the start and emerged from the first turn with a clear advantage to win the second race by 11.76 secs from the Dubai Police former world champion combination of Arif Al Zafein and Nader Bin Hendi.

The Blue Roo pairing of Pal Virik Nilsen and Jan Trygve Braaten took third place ahead of Rashid Al Tayer and Majid Al Mansouri in Abu Dhabi 5, in fourth position.

“This has been an awesome weekend for all of us. The team has backed us at every instance and we have strived hard to ensure we keep up our winning form with the best set-up,” Torrente told Gulf News.

“We are happy with the way things are going for us so far this season. Next is China and we need to just be focused and relaxed to be at our best form there as well,” the native of Miami added.

Torrente and Al Mansouri had been in a confident mood at the start of the day after their superb victory in race one the previous day. Even though the reigning world champions were not at their best in the final qualifying session while trailing The Blue Roo of Nilsen and Braaten, Torrente and Al Mansouri snatched a narrow space to take the lead at the first buoy to win comfortably in the end.

“So far, the season has been tiring as we’ve hopped on from one venue to another. The good thing is that we are winning and the sensation of victory is something totally different,” Torrente said.