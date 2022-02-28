Sharjah: Umbrella Beach Padel Fujairah, Sharjah Beach Club and Padel Mania Al Quoz to host qualifying matches from March 4-6 to nominate finalists, who will represent each venue at Padel Masters knockouts and the finals to be held on March 19 and 20.
Nominated players from each venue will receive individual jerseys with venue logo and will be battling it out with players from other participating venues.
The C Open category matches at these venues will take place for men’s doubles, mixed doubles and women’s doubles.
If you have still not registered for the qualifying matches at these venues, then hurry up and register your interest.
This is your opportunity to be part of the grand celebrations at Padel Masters and make your venue proud.
Interested players can contact individual venues for registration.
Registration numbers:
Padel Mania: 055-189 4377
Sharjah Beach Club: 054-3878786
Umbrella Beach Padel: 055-1153127