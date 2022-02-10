The UAE Cycling Federation and Spinneys UAE have announced an official partnership, in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council, to continue the growth of cycling in the UAE.

The partnership will promote the highest standards of safety, well-being and sporting integrity, and serve as a commitment to growing the sport of cycling across the United Arab Emirates, as well as closely aligning with high-profile events including the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, said: “Cycling in Dubai is one which has grown significantly in popularity of the last decade, and we look forward to seeing how the sport continues to expand and evolve in the city of Dubai as a result of this important alliance.”

The UAE Cycling Federation and the UCI Gran Fondo has revealed that the 2022 Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge will be included in the UCI Gran Fondo World Series calendar. The 92km road race, in its 12th year, will join sanctioned events from across the globe in the 28-race World Series for 2022, with the top 20 per cent of cyclists qualifying for the UCI Gran Fondo World Championships, which will be held in Italy in September.

Mansoor Juma Buosaiba, President of the UAE Cycling Federation, said: “We are incredibly proud to partner with Spinneys UAE and continue to support the growth of our great sport across the nation. The addition of the locally beloved Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge to the UCI Gran Fondo World Series is an important moment in the sport’s development in the UAE, and it is our aim to continue to provide our passionate cycling community here in the UAE with fitting platforms to enjoy one of the world’s greatest sports.”

Cyclists from across the UAE can look forward to the full event weekend starting on February 18 with the Junior Rides for young cyclists aged 2-12 years in a safe, spectator-oriented environment for families to enjoy. Registration is still open for the evening event at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

In the main event on February 19, the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge will see cyclists take on the 92km road course with route highlights including the Expo 2020 Dubai site before crossing the finish line in Dubai Sports City.