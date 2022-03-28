The meeting, which reviewed the Council’s 2021 performance results, was held in the presence of Mattar Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Board, Lt-Gen. Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and Council Board members including Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General, Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary-General, Hala Yousef Badri, Sami Al Qamzi, Mohammed Al Kamali, Maryam Al Hammadi, Moza Al Marri and Saleh Al Marzooqi.

The Board expressed its gratitude to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for the unlimited support he has extended to the emirate’s sports sector and for entrusting the Chairman and members of the Board with the task of overseeing the development of the sector.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mansoor said that the Council is working under the guidance of Sheikh Mohammed to ensure the sports sector follows global best practices in the field and maintains the highest excellence. He expressed confidence that the Board will continue to strengthen the UAE and Dubai’s leadership in the global sporting sector.

“The Council’s main objective is to make Dubai a preferred destination for athletes, sports teams and global sports organisations. Working closely with the private sector, the Council seeks to constantly enhance Dubai’s investment attractiveness in the sporting field, which will ultimately help boost the sector’s contribution to the GDP,” Sheikh Mansoor said.

The Council’s performance report for 2021 recorded the significant growth of the emirate’s sports sector and the collaborations that took place with the private sector. According to the report, the number of private sports institutions in Dubai has climbed to 1,200. More than 20,000 are employed within these institutions and over 51,000 athletes are registered members practising 56 sports and participating in hundreds of tournaments. Over the past year, the number of sporting events organised annually under the supervision of the Council, including community sporting events, has increased to 155.