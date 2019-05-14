Hosts go in with an edge at annual 11th Ramadan Women’s Sports Tournament

Sharjah: Sharjah Women’s Sports Club dominated the opening day of the basketball competitions that commenced late on Monday as part of the 11th Ramadan Women’s Sports Tournament (SWST).

The team representing SWSC won both their matches, the first against Sharjah Police with a 55—22 score and the second against Tasamuh with a 35-11 scoreline to hoist themselves at the top of the standings.

In the other two matches on the night, Brunei Airlines beat Tasamuh 31—14, but lost to Sharjah Police 28—38 in their second match. The basketball competitions were scheduled to conclude later on Tuesday.

Organised by Sharjah Women’s Sports (SWS) under the patronage of Shaikha Jawaher Bint Mohammad Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairperson of Sharjah Women’s Sport (SWS), the sports competitions are being held to give women the opportunity to showcase their talent during the holy month.

“The basketball matches hold the promise of shaping a generation of outstanding players in the future, who we hope will become professionals and go on win tournaments for club and country. These games will throw up gifted and experienced players for our national teams who will further UAE’s achievements in international sporting events,” Nada Askar Al Naqbi, Director General, SWS, noted.