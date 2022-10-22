Al Ain: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, crowned the Sharjah FC team as a champion of His Highness UAE President's Cup, for the 2021-2022 season, after defeating Al Wahda FC 1-0 in the final match at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain.
The awards ceremony was attended by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, President of the UAE Football Association, and other UAEFA board members.
Sheikh Abdullah crowned the Sharjah players with the highly cherished cup for the 9th time in the club's history. He also honoured the Club's board members.