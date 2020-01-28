Sharjah: The spotlight is on Sharjah as 78 clubs from 18 Arab countries will compete in nine sports at the fifth edition of the Arab Women Sports Tournament (AWST), organised by Sharjah Women’s Sports (SWS) between February 2 — 12.
AWST 2020 will record the largest participation ever in the history of the event. The UAE tops the list with 15 participating clubs, followed by the Saudi Arabia with 12. Bahrain has eight clubs competing, Kuwait six, Oman three and Qatar with two teams.
From further afield, participating countries include Algeria with seven clubs, six clubs from Jordan, Egypt with four clubs, Libya and Syria with three clubs each. Sudan, Tunisia, and Palestine with two clubs each, and Lebanon, Iraq, Morocco and Comoros Islands with one.
The UAE will compete in all nine sports: shooting, basketball, volleyball, table tennis, athletics, show jumping, fencing, archery and karate. Several high-ranking sports officials will be in attendance, including Prince Talal bin Badr bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, President of the Arabian Sports Council (ASC) and Chairman of the Union of Arab National Olympic Committees (UANOC), Prince Faisal bin Al Hussein, President of the Jordan Olympic Committee and member of the International Olympic Committee, Dr Ashraf Sobhi, Minister of Youth and Sports in Egypt, and Lydia Nsekera, Member of the International Olympic Committee, President of Women’s Sport at the International Olympic Committee.