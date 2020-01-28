Clubs will be competing in nine sports at AWST 2020. Image Credit: Organisers

Sharjah: The spotlight is on Sharjah as 78 clubs from 18 Arab countries will compete in nine sports at the fifth edition of the Arab Women Sports Tournament (AWST), organised by Sharjah Women’s Sports (SWS) between February 2 — 12.

AWST 2020 will record the largest participation ever in the history of the event. The UAE tops the list with 15 participating clubs, followed by the Saudi Arabia with 12. Bahrain has eight clubs competing, Kuwait six, Oman three and Qatar with two teams.

From further afield, participating countries include Algeria with seven clubs, six clubs from Jordan, Egypt with four clubs, Libya and Syria with three clubs each. Sudan, Tunisia, and Palestine with two clubs each, and Lebanon, Iraq, Morocco and Comoros Islands with one.