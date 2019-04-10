Dubai: Safety will be of utmost importance as Dubai Holding hosts its 14th Burj Al Arab Swim at the iconic seven-star hotel from 6am on Friday [April 12]. This year’s swim, to be held over two distances — 800 metres and 1.6km — has already attracted a record field of more than 600.

Organised in partnership with Al Jalila Foundation with support from Dubai Sports Council, the swim is part of Dubai Holding’s drive for community wellness with all proceeds from the race being donated to the Al Jalila Foundation to support their Obesity Research Fund.