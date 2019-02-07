Dubai: Reigning world champion Kevin Reiterer will once again lead a handful of Victory Team riders into the fourth round of the 2019 UAE International Aquabikes Championship to be held at the Mercato Beach in Jumeirah, this weekend.
Last week’s Round Three in Abu Dhabi saw the Victory Team driver further consolidate his position at the top of the standings in the Ski Division GP1 category with outright wins in both motos and take his total to 145 points.
In second place is 10-time world champion Stephen Dauliach with 123 points, while Christopher John Wilkinson is in third with 112.
Much of the emphasis on racing is on the junior breed of riders coming through, and young Suhail Rashid Al Tayer has been among those who has remained consistent after three rounds held so far.
The eldest son of Class One and XCAT driver Rashid, the 10-year-old once again dominated his Ski Junior GP 3.2 class with two second places and a total of 44 points to continue at the top of the standings with 133 points.
However, the junior driver from the recently launched Victory Team Marine Academy will now have to be wary of Fares Ebrahim Jawad Ramadhan after two outright wins saw the Kuwaiti rider continue his chase to stay on Al Tayer’s tail with 125 points.
“My aim is to lead by example and I think this strategy is working for us all,” Reiterer said.
“We have a set of new riders who have been doing well so far, and it is our focus to keep them motivated and going toward higher things in this sport,” he added.
Action will get under way at the Mercato Beach in Jumeirah with the first of two races at 8.45am, while the second round of races will be held from 2pm on Saturday.
The 2019 UAE International Aquabike Championship will be run over seven rounds until the finale at the Yas Beach in Abu Dhabi on March 8.