The Al Marmoom Dune Run offers a stiff test for human endurance. Image Credit: Supplied picture

Dubai: The Dubai Sports Council (DSC) has announced the opening of registration for the 5 km Al Marmoom Dune Run, scheduled to take place in the Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve, on November 13.

Organised under the umbrella of the DSC, the Al Marmoom Dune Run is an exciting new addition to Dubai’s sporting calendar and will see participants challenge themselves on a 5 km course that will take them across dunes and lakes in the conservation reserve.

One of the first event of its kind, the Dune Run is open to all residents and visitors, aged 15 and above, and they can register in one of four categories – the Elite 5km for male and female, and Open 5km for male and female - through Hopasports (https://www.hopasports.com/en/event/al-marmoom-dune-run-2020) and Premier Online (https://www.premieronline.com/event/al_marmoom_dune_run_2020_5352).

Participants below 18 years of age, however, must obtain their parent’s or guardian’s consent to enter the race. Registrations will close at 11.59 pm on November 8, or sooner if places are filled out.

Danil Bornventure, Race Director FittGROUPME, said: “The Al Marmoom Dune Run is a great opportunity for participants to experience the beauty of our desert, and get a taste of our heritage. The Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve is the largest project of its kind in the world with more than 40 hectares of pristine shrub land, where you can find 204 species of native birds, 158 species of migratory birds and many other endangered species. You can also spot Arabian Oryx, Arabian gazelles, sand Gazelles, foxes and wild cats as well.

“The 3,000 years old Saruq Al Hadid archaeological site - one of the oldest sites in the country dating back to the Iron Age - is also located within the reserve. So it’s a special place, and an amazing experience, both for the body and the soul, and I am sure every participant in the Al Marmoom Dune Run will vouch for that. They will return from the Reserve with memories they will cherish for a lifetime.”

