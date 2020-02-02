Winners of the Fujairah Chess Endurance Championship and World Solving Chess Composition Championship with top chess officials and organisers. Image Credit: Fujairah Chess and Culture Club

Fujairah: The Poland chess stars stole the thunder in the third edition of the Fujairah Chess Endurance Championship and World Solving Chess Composition Championship, organised by the Fujairah Chess and Culture Club at the Novotel Fujairah Hotel under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

Poland’s Piorun Kacper, Murdzia Piotr, and Gorski Piotr won the first three places respectively in the World Solving Chess Composition Championship in the first category.

Russia’s 12-year-old Bunin Serafim won the first place in the second category while Egyptian Samir Ramiz finished second. Emirati Abdul Rahman Al Taher clinched the third place.

In the third category, the Emirati Rouda Essa Al Serkal won the first place with the full score, followed by India’s Sharon Rafael. His compatriot M.S. Harshavardhini finished third.

Over 300 men and women chess players from UAE and abroad competed in this event.