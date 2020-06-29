Dubai: The Team UAE Emirates recorded two podium finishes in the Slovenian National Time Trial Championships on Sunday when Tadej Pogacar put in a storming ride on home soil to claim gold while Jan Polanc took bronze.
The 21-year-old Pogacar put in a blistering time of 31:10:48 on the 15.6km course, nine seconds clear of runner-up Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) who had claimed the road race title the previous week. Jan Polanc put in a brave ride to claim the bronze medal and end a strong week of competition in Slovenia.
Pogacar said: “After second place last week, coming back and taking the win felt really nice. It was a course I knew very well and we had trained a lot on it during the week.
‘‘Jan has showed his form is coming really good too. He worked hard last week for me in the road race and to get the bronze is really nice for the team also.”
1. Tadej Pogacar, UAE Team Emirates 31:10:48
2. Primoz Roglic, Jumbo Visma +09″
3. Jan Polanc, UAE Team Emirates 1’46”