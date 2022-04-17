Dubai: The Khorfakkan Club for the Disabled clinched the wheelchair basketball championship at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament in Dubai.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and organised by the Dubai Sports Council, the NAS Sports Tournament has been one of the top sporting attractions during the Holy Month of Ramadan since 2013.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council and and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the NAS Sports Tournament, gave away the prizes in the presence of Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council and Vice-Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Dr Ahmed Ibrahim Bin Kalban, Executive Director of the Specialized Healthcare Sector at the Dubai Health Authority, and Hassan Al Mazrouei, Director of the course. These dignitaries also watched the match till the end.

Upper hand

Khorfakkan Club for the Disabled defeated Al-Thiqa Club 63-57 in a closely contested final took place at the Dubai Club for the People of Determination.

Both teams tried hard to gain the upper hand and were neck-to-neck during the draining four quarters of the thrilling match.

Al-Thiqa Club managed to grab a slim lead ahead of the last quarter. Stepping up the game, Khorfakkan Club for the Disabled scored four points in the last few minutes to win the final.

Living up to its billing, one of the highlights of the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament 20202, the Spartan Nas Night Race, concluded with more than 1,300 participants taking part in the different categories.

Held on the purpose-built course around the iconic Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex, participants took part in Sprint, Super, and Hurricane Heat.

Some exciting clashes took place in the finals of three categories of the Padel Championship.

In the Advanced men’s category final, Roberto Rodriguez and Antonio Cardona Tony took the top spot after beating Sergio Icargo Al Corcia and Gabriel Isabelta Font 6-2 6-3.

Xavi de Benito Farrell and Jacobo Perez Sindon Jaco finished third following a walkover after their rivals Javier Garcia Lopez and Martin Nochez pulled out ahead of the match.

In the men’s junior category, Zayed Al Muhairi Saif and Faris Al Mandoos won first place with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Youssef Al Faili and Maroun Khoury in the final.

Saif Bin Aboud Ali and Hamad Al Mazmi won third place after beating Abdullah Rifai and Samuel Santa Bosch 6-3, 6-7, 7-5.

In the women’s intermediate category, Alicia Lopez Arias and Malina de Leon Jackson took the top honours. They defeated Guadalupe de San Felix Lupe and Cristina de Paz 6-0, 6-0 in the final.

The Emperor and Al Jawareh will lock horns in the final of the volleyball championship.

Ninth season

The Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services renewed its sponsorship deal with the Dubai Sports Council.

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services has been among the roster of strategic sponsors of the Nad Al Sheba for many years. They are on board for the ninth season of the tournament.

The agreement was signed at the headquarters of the Dubai Sports Council in the presence of Hareb and Khalifa Hassan Al Drai, Executive Director of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.

The Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament for this year features competition in eight different sports, including volleyball, padel, wheelchair basketball, running, cycling, archery, Spartan Nas Night Race and jiu-jitsu.